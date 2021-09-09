NEPA remembers September 11, 2001

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The 9/11 attacks are a pivotal moment in our history.



Anyone who was alive at the time remembers where they were when they heard the news. Eyewitness News hears from local people who look back at that fateful day.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, people remember the attacks on that fateful day, September 11, 2001. Today, Romilda Crocamo is the acting Luzerne County Manager. On the morning of September 11th she was working on the 72nd floor of the Empire State Building as an attorney.

“From this angle I was able to see the second tower hit,” Crocamo said.

She knew her cousin worked in that tower.

“I can still, when I close my eyes, see the plane, the second plane hitting the tower. It came in on an angle. I still feel I could reach out and stopped it,” Crocamo said.

Tragically her cousin perished when the tower collapsed.

State Senator Lisa Baker was a Deputy Chief of Staff for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge and was at the state Capitol that morning.

“At that time, the plane was missing. Flight 93 plane was over Pennsylvania. There were concerns they would be going after any governmental building and the Capitol complex was certainly a high target,” Baker said.

Flight 93 would eventually crash in a field in Somerset County. This after the brave passengers onboard the flight fought the terrorists.

“The governor looked at me. My son at the time was nine years old. He said ‘Lisa go home tonight and hug Carson.’ He knew that we were all shaken. We needed to comfort and embrace our families as well,” Baker said.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown was working in private business in 2001. He says the events of that day still stay with him.

“You never forget the loss of life and what happened that day. We always remember. I mean we see the footage today. It’s 20 years old, it still hits you in your heart and you say is this possible that it happened? I explained to my grandkids, they weren’t living at the time, I explained to them what happened and they say ‘Really Pop? That happened?’ Yes it happened,” Brown said.

Veteran journalist Dave DeCosmo worked with reporter Andy Mehalshick and Eyewitness News at the time and remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday.

“The effects. People who knew people who had died. People who had to go to work in New York City and had nothing to do with the trade towers and couldn’t get to New York City. People who couldn’t get out of New York City. These sorts of things,” DeCosmo said.

And we heard one theme over and over again as we worked on this report on this 20th anniversary of 9/11:

“It should remind us what we can achieve together that when we are united as a nation we can transform the world,” Senator John Yudichak (I) 14th District, said.

The Lackawanna County 9/11 Committee will hold a special 20th anniversary vigil at Nay Aug Park at 6 p.m. Saturday.