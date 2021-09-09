NEPA remembers fallen soldiers with 9/11 memorial in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National 9/11 Memorial, Remember Our Fallen, has rolled into our region to remember the fallen soldiers.

Anyone is welcome to pay their respects for the next five days starting Friday. 11,000 American flags have been placed in the ground at McDade Park.

The patriotic feeling comes as this national memorial will be on display again for the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attack.

“I go in the morning and I say hi to him and then I try not to go back because it is really emotional, really sad. It brings back a lot of memories. But it also makes me proud of him,” said Kendra Lynn whose brother was killed in action.

Lynn’s brother, Steven Tudor, served 18 years in the Army as a staff sergeant and died in Iraq in 2007. Tudor is one of more than 5,000 men and women remembered on the memorial.

“We can not forget what these military men and women have done for us,” Lynn said.

Lynn wears her brother’s pin close to her heart.

“He’s my hero, just knowing that he sacrificed his life for ours,” Lynn said.

“I have friends that are on this monument so, to see their faces and the faces I remember from when I served in the Marine Corps, it hits the heartstrings,” Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Director Dave Eisele said.

“This is one of the more moving memorials that I’ve ever seen and been associated with,” Air Force Veteran Michael Bailey said. “If not a family member, someone who knows somebody. This is a very deep touching memorial.”

The memorial will be on display from dawn to dusk starting Friday. It will run until Tuesday. On Saturday at 10:00 there will be a service to honor the men and women.