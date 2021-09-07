National 9/11 Memorial & Museum helping future generations to never forget

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum is launching a national campaign to ensure future generations understand the lessons of 9/11.

As part of this national campaign, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, housed at the original World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, has produced a PSA.







In addition, a commemorative Never Forget Ticket is also part of the effort. Proceeds from the ticket and other contributions to The Never Forget Fund support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s educational programs.

Alice Greenwald, President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, along with Amy Hargrave whose father T.J. Hargrave was killed in the WTC attacks, speaks with Eyewitness News about the importance of acknowledging the attacks and what led up to them and how this nation moved forward from such tragedy and adversity.

