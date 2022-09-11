MONTGOMERY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of Lycoming County motorcyclists gathered for their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ride, a tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

Engines revved and bikers rode for Clinton Township’s 21st Annual 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride.

The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from gathering at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department to pay their respects and pause to remember the events of 9/11.

“As the years have gone by 9/11, the people that honor it and remember it has kind of dwindled, and to see this many people out here, in the rain to honor the victims and remember them is humbling. It’s very touching,” Casey Parker, Public Relations representative of the 9/11 Memorial Coalition stated.











The event began with a memorial service with 9/11 stories and prayers for the victims. This year’s theme is ‘Let Freedom Road.’

“It’s about our freedoms and maintaining our freedoms,” Parker continued.

Coy Thornton, a Marine Veteran, and motorcyclist from Newberry has been part of the event for years and says he’ll continue riding to remember as long as he can.

“I get goosebumps, honesty and this is wonderful. This might be a small crowd this year but you know we’re faithful around here so that’s good,” said Thornton

The motorcycles took off for a 42-mile ride throughout several municipalities in Lycoming County. Not all riders have a personal connection to 9/11, but say it’s important to come together, show support, and remember.

“You never forget. You can’t forget it. You’ve always got to remember it. People’s lives are worth more than that,” motorcyclist, Lee Fisher, of Montoursville explained.