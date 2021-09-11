Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County holds 9/11 Memorial vigil

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crowd is gathered this hour in Lackawanna County to light up the night. It’s part of a special observation of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11.

The solemn scene is set in front of the Everhart Museum. 297 candles are lit, each represents 10 victims to symbolize the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11.

Saturday night’s ceremony will include prayers, songs, a rifle salute by the northeast detachment marine corps league, remarks from local officials, a wreath-laying and the lighting of the luminaries.

There will also be a bell ceremony run by the Scranton Fire Department. The bell symbolizes the final call of the firefighters at the end of watch. It’s all hosted by the 9/11 Lackawanna County Memorial Committee in remembrance of those who are gone but never forgotten.

“We’re here. We invite everybody to come, and we are here to honor the innocents and the heroes of 9/11,” said Charlie Spano, Chair of the 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County.

Two Lackawanna County civilians were killed on 9/11. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have much more from this powerful vigil coming up at 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News.