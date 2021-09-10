McDade Park in Scranton hosts 9/11 memorial through Tuesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the first day of the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial which rolled into McDade Park Thursday night.

Visitors came to get a glance at the more than 5,000 servicemen and women that have lost their lives in war post 9/11.

Families of those service members on display came to see their loved ones, it will be open to the public from dawn to dusk until Tuesday night.

