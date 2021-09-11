Lycoming County motorcycle rally for 9/11 memorial

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The roar of thousands of motorcycle engines echoed all around Lycoming County Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of bikers from the U.S. and Canada rode and remembered to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks and to thank first responders who continue to serve their community.





The 42-mile ride started in Montgomery and took riders through five other communities. A group called the 9/11 memorial coalition started the tradition just days after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“You know, it was a terrible day 20 years ago. We want to remember that day, and we want to inspire people to keep on remembering,” said Tank Barid, 9/11 Memorial Coalition President.

While there’s no participation fee, donations help pay for the event including financial gifts set aside for first responders in Lycoming County