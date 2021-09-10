LCCC holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony for 20th anniversary

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Community College’s 20th anniversary ceremony of 9/11 was held Friday morning.

The ceremony and brick dedication in addition to the “Walk of Honor” at the memorial was attended by the public and officers of numerous area fire departments and the school’s emergency medical services students.

Speakers included college President Thomas P. Leary and State Senator John T. Yudichak, I -14th Legislative District, both of whom recalled the late Phyllis Carlo, mother of Michael Carlo, member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and LCCC alum who lost his life on 9/11 at the World Trade Center.









Carlo was the inspiration behind the memorial and the Public Safety Institute at LCCC overlooking the Nanticoke campus.

There was a procession of first responders and a wreath-laying ceremony as well as bagpipe music.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown presented a specially labeled fire helmet to the memorial at the ceremony in remembrance of the 343 firefighters that died in New York City that day.