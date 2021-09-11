9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County holds special remembrance ceremony

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been a difficult, emotional day for millions across the country on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Americans attended events to make sure the world never forgets those lost in the terror attacks.

A rifle salute during a special observance ceremony in Scranton on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Dozens gathered at Nay Aug Park on the grounds of the Everhart Museum for an evening of solemn remembrance, prayer, and honor.

“To symbolize the devotion these brave souls had for their duty, a special signal of three rings, three times each, represents the end of our comrades duties,” said Chief John Judge, of the Scranton Fire Department.

A moving ceremony for all, hosted by the Lackawanna County 9/11 memorial committee.

As patriotic music played and nearly 3,000 lights representing each of the lives lost were lit, many reflected on their experiences from that day.

“My oldest son Michael was a Captain in the army stationed at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C. When the plane hit the pentagon. He was on a response team and was immediately ordered to the pentagon for rescue and recovery,” stated Michael McLane, Adjutant of Northeastern Detachment Marine Corps League.

Frank McBride is a 9/11 survivor and former paramedic with one of the 15 new york metro units called to ground zero to help after the attacks.

“It was so quiet there. You know, even though there were hundreds of workers it was so quiet. But when you walked down the streets, the people came out of their houses, they were applauding you, they cooked in their kitchen and brought food. They went to the store and bought you clean underwear. I mean, no matter where you were in new york city on that day, that’s what I remember,” said McBride.

He and the six other members of his group were stationed in front of the towers for more than 72 hours.

“What it’s all about now is, 20 years later, as you could see, I have one leg left. I suffered from bladder cancer, two of us from our crew have already died, the others are sick in their own ways, a lot of them suffer from PTSD. So the reason I’m here is just to make sure they don’t forget,” explained McBride.

“It’s just a matter that, we could never forget what happened,” said McLane.