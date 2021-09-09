20th anniversary of 9/11: How local communities are showing support

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city’s skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Here you can find many events honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11th, 2001 attacks

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday, September 11th, marks 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

The attacks caused people from every corner of the country to come together and unite, including right here in Northeastern and Central PA. On Saturday, many in our area will be showing support and doing their part to pay tribute, each in a different way.

According to a press release, an opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday for an exhibit titled “Remembering Our Fallen”, at McDade Park, 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton. The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with over 5,000 photos of those in the military who have lost their lives since 9/11/2001.

Organizers are asking for help in contacting Gold Star families so they can include every person who has died since 9/11 in the War on Terror. Organizers are asking those families to visit www.RememberingOurFallen.org and provide information and two photos of their lost loved one.

The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County is holding a ceremony to observe the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on 9/11.

According to a press release, the event will be held Saturday in front of the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St, in Nay Aug Park, Scranton, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Congressman Matt Cartwright and Mayor Paige Cognetti, as well as other committee members, will make remarks. Fire, police, and EMS first responders will be honored as representatives of those who first responded on 9/11. 297 luminaria candles will be lit as well, each one representing 10 people who lost their lives, totaling 2,977.

According to a release from Bloomsburg University and the Bloomsburg University Student Veterans Association (BUSVA), a 9/11 Day of Remembrance Event is scheduled as a salute to first responders and to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The event is scheduled for Friday, September 10, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The event will be held on the steps of the Warren Student Service Center and is open to the public. The program is set to feature remarks from Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Gerrity, Class of 1986, who served 30 years in the U.S. Army, and Elizabeth Miller, Class of 2017, whose father lost his life in the 9/11 attacks, the release says.

The Danville Fire Department says they will be paying tribute this weekend as well. On Saturday, beginning at 3:00 p.m. there will be a “silent parade” with the Highlander Bagpipes playing in the background, from the Danville Courthouse to Danville Memorial Park. Once at the park, a program with guest speakers will take place.

“Even though 20 years has passed us by, we need to everything we can to make sure another 9/11 tragedy never happens again on American soil.” Alex Jordan, Commander of VFW, Military Veteran

Jordan will be the military speaker as part of the program. He retired in 2011 as a Master Sargent after 26 years in the military. Jordan says we as a nation must never forget the tragic events of that day.

The Frist United Methodist Church says they are asking the public to unite to remember the tragic events of 9/11. The church, located at 330 West Market Street, Pottsville, will provide a brief program at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday to provide an opportunity for residents to reflect back on the events of the day, and the sacrifices many made to protect the nation’s freedom.

The Pocono Irish American Club (PIAC) will be hosting their Inaugural Irish Festival as a Salute to America. The PIAC says the event will be held Saturday, at Courthouse Square, North 7th Street, Stroudsburg. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a ceremony to honor victims and survivors from 9/11, with the National Anthem following at 12:00 p.m. Also, a $10 donation will gain you a wrist band and entry into the VFW beverage tent and two tickets for two beverages on the PIAC.

There will also be 9/11 survivors gathering at the 9/11 Memorial in Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend and reflect during this solemn event.

The City of Shamokin is looking back on the tragic day with a 9/11 Remembrance Walk. They are asking the public to join them on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. beginning at the Shamokin Post Office, 201 East Independence Street leading to Claude Kehler Community Park, 578 West Arch Street. After the walk, there will be a speaker and live performances in the park.

Also walking to pay tribute, the Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1, is hosting its 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, Saturday. The hose company says the walk will cover 34.3 miles to honor the 343 firefighters, and many others, who gather lives on 9/11. The walk will start in Hughesville at 3:00 a.m. and is expected to go till around 1:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. If anyone would like to participate, support, or donate to the walk please contact Captain 306, Jarred Fry for more information. All money raised from the walk will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

This Saturday, the Hummels Wharf Fire Company will re-dedicate their 9/11 memorial. The memorial was built on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, September 11, 2011.

The fire company says the memorial is the only one to contain a steel beam from the World Trade Center, a piece of limestone from the Pentagon, and archived soil from the Flight 93 Memorial Site. The memorial will be re-dedicated on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the fire station, 1869 North Old Trail, Hummels Wharf.

The public is invited to attend to watch speakers Reverend Jeremy Smallwood and Ed Mann, former Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner. Also, Dr. Gabrielle Pagana will be singing the national anthem, Proud to be an American, Hero, and other selections. A luncheon will be provided by the fire company following the re-dedication.

This weekend won’t be a typical one but local communities, the state, and the nation are standing together as one. Uniting once again, to pay tribute to one of the worst days in our nation’s history. For more stories about the September 11th attacks, visit the Remembering 9/11 section of our website.