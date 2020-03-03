Remarkable Women: Laura Kennedy

Breaking News
HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WNRE/WYOU-TV) Laura Kennedy is seen as Miss Hawley. Everyone in the borough seems to know her, and many look up to her.

“She gave me the courage to succeed at school,” said Catherine Bower. “She gave me the courage to go back to school and better my life. She gave me the courage to be the type of hands-on mother with my son.”

Catherine has known Laura for decades. She said the impact Laura has on her life, and others, makes her one of the most remarkable women in our area.

A teacher in the Wallenpaupack School District for 30 years, Laura has inspired generations.

A 30-year breast cancer survivor, she motivated others to get involved with Relay For Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“It’s just been great to work and see all the people and students and the teams,” said Laura.

She’s assisted multiple teams from different schools, hosted the Survivor’s Dinner, and is honored to begin certain ceremonies.

“Watching her light the torch now and her starting the dinner for people who have fought cancer and won cancer like we have, it’s a good feeling,” said Catherine.

She also continues her late husband, Tom’s, work with the Wallenpaupack and Wayne County Historical Societies, five years after his death.

“She’s been very influential in this community. Being a teacher in Wallenpaupack, being a breast cancer survivor, helping others out that are less fortunate than herself,” said Catherine. “And passing that down to her daughter, her granddaughter.”

A remarkable woman, honored for making a remarkable difference in the lives of many.

