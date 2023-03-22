EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — All month long, Eyewitness News is highlighting the four finalists for our Remarkable Women Competition.

“It’s the most fulfilling thing you can do for yourself, to be part of the community and to give back,” stated Jessica Cronauer.

For Jessica, helping others in her community is a passion that she pursues every day.

As executive director of the non-profit Leadership Northeast in Wilkes-Barre, Jessica works with people of all ages to help develop leaders who will make an impact in NEPA.

Through her work, Jessica has become aware of the need in the area, especially for children, moms, and families. That’s why she helped create a new women’s leadership certificate program called Amplify.

“We wanted to create a program that would serve as a support network, that would give women a platform to learn, to grow, to be challenged, but to also come together and support one another in their leadership journeys,” explained Jessica.

The program addresses the unique needs of women in the workforce who want to become leaders in their community.

“So we hope that continues to grow and continues to offer a really unique resource for women in northeastern Pennsylvania,” added Jessica.

As a certified teacher, and adjunct professor at Wilkes University, Jessica works with organizations that provide resources for schools, teachers, and families.

“My choices in terms of the organizations I’ve become involved with such as Dress for Success of Luzerne County, United Way, the Luzerne County Youth Aid Panel, they’ve all become a part of the work that I do because of who they serve and the impact that they have,” said Jessica.

Many of her coworkers consider her a mentor and inspiration as she manages a work-life balance while raising three children: Ages 16, 13, and 11.

Jessica’s work makes a big difference in the lives of many people throughout our communities, but she says it’s a collective effort, and it wouldn’t be possible without the help of her colleagues.

“Once you know, it’s really difficult to turn away and not feel compelled to do something about it or to hold yourself and to hold others accountable to contribute to what those needs are,” described Jessica.

One remarkable woman helping to shape other women into remarkable leaders.