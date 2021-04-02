Remarkable Women- History Presentation

Remarkable Women
(WBRE/WYOU-TV)    In early March, WBRE 28 WYOU 22  Creative Services Director Rebecca Stitzer gave a presentation for women’s history month.

   Becky spoke to a group at the Lackawanna County Historical Society via zoom.

   Her presentation – Scranton broadcasters and the women who ran it,  a spotlight on WYOU founder and her sisters.

   Becky ended her presentation featuring the remarkable women of WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

   The presentation is  available on The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s YouTube channel.

WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS REMARKABLE WOMEN ON AIR AND BEHIND THE SCENES

