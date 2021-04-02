Remarkable Women- History Presentation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) In early March, WBRE 28 WYOU 22 Creative Services Director Rebecca Stitzer gave a presentation for women’s history month.

Becky spoke to a group at the Lackawanna County Historical Society via zoom.

Her presentation – Scranton broadcasters and the women who ran it, a spotlight on WYOU founder and her sisters.

Becky ended her presentation featuring the remarkable women of WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

The presentation is available on The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s YouTube channel.