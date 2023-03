PA live! (WBRE) — Donna Nelson, a finalist for Eyewitness News’ Remarkable Women Contest, visited PA live! on Wednesday for the Remarkable Women show.

A single mother of two wonderful boys, Donna was nominated for starting her non-profit, Adopt a Single Mom Project, designed to help single mothers who are struggling financially.

Donna sits down with Chris, Rachel, and Kelly Byrne to talk more about what it means to be a remarkable woman.

Congratulations Donna for being a remarkable woman!