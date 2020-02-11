Remarkable Women: Eileen Miller

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Throughout February Eyewitness news is showcasing remarkable women. From right here in N-E-P-A.

Eyewitness News Morning Anchor Kelly Byrne sits down with the first of our four finalists from our Remarkable Women Competition. Meet Eileen Miller.

For Eileen Miller family is everything.

The people you take care of and fight for — even when they’re no longer here.

“Like always, he gave me a huge kiss and hug and said I love you and walked out the door. And I never knew that would be the last kiss or hug I would ever receive from him,” said Eileen Miller

On July 5th, 2010. Her family forever changed.

“That tractor-trailer was on the road, off the road, lane switching. Finally, had come to almost where my son was and had tried to overcorrect. It jackknifed, and came across the two lanes of the highway, a grassy median, he hit my son head-on, and then pushed him back into an embankment.”

That moment. Her 21-year-old son. Paul was killed by a distracted truck driver.

Eileen was devasted, “My whole world came crashing down. Because somebody was grossly negligent.”

Her world turned upside down again, exactly two years later when her husband, Paul was diagnosed with ALS.

But for Eileen and her husband, the only way to keep moving was by turning tragedy into action living by these simple words.

“It’s not about what I can’t do, it’s about what I can,” said Paul Miller.

Together. Eileen and Paul now advocate for safety behind the wheel.

Alongside State Representatives. She’s been working on a bill in Harrisburg that would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving.

She speaks at local high schools informing students about the dangers of distracted driving.

And advocates in Washington and Harrisburg for ALS Awareness and funding all while taking care of her husband.

“She’s my driver, my caregiver, I still try and do as much as I can myself. But it’s getting harder” noted Paul.

She tells me. When something bad happens. You can either sit at home and cry or do something to make a difference. So, others won’t have to go through the pain you’ve felt.

“It makes you feel good knowing that you’re doing something that’s going to make the world a better place, and a kinder place,” added Eileen.

And nearly ten years later Eileen is sticking to the last promise she made to her son.

“I whispered in his ear there was no way he should have died like that. And I was going to find out what happened to him… And I would fight for change.”