EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — All month long, Eyewitness News is highlighting the four finalists for our Remarkable Women Competiton.

Veterinarian Dr. Andrea Carr has a passion for helping animals.

Since she was a child, she knew taking care of people’s pets was her calling. She’s now an associate veterinarian at plains Animal Hospital, as she wanted to help animals where she grew up.

“We see appointments throughout much of the day that range from wellness visits, new puppy and kitten exams, all the way to end-of-life care and illnesses that come through our door,” described Andrea.

Her patients trust her to take care of their pets, who they consider family members, but these aren’t the only animals Andrea assists.

“Hundreds of rabbits are now being cared for at a Lackawanna County animal shelter after they were rescued from a reported hoarding situation,” stated Andrea.

Earlier this year, Andrea saw reports of 200 rabbits in need of care after being taken in by Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

“I had reached up to the shelter director and we said we can help you guys out a little bit. So I rounded up a couple of our technicians and we neutered nearly 40 rabbits on the weekend,” said Andrea.

Whenever she sees an opportunity to help, she steps in. Recently, Andrea has been volunteering time at the SPCA of Luzerne County to perform surgeries on animals.

“I don’t like to be bored and I know what my strengths are and if I can utilize them for good,” stated Andrea.

She also takes her skills to other parts of the country.

“I was on a total of three different Indian reservations. They were Lakota Sioux in North and South Dakota. We bounced a little bit while we were out there. We were providing essentially free veterinarian care to the residents of these reservations that we were on. And it was extremely eye-opening for me. The residents are in desperate need for really any care. Care for themselves, care for their pets. We saw a lot of animals in very rough conditions. Not because the owners didn’t want to get them help, but just because they simply couldn’t” explained Andrea.

Her extensive work with animals is recognized by her colleagues. In 2019, Andrea was chosen to be on the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Board of Trustees, in which she represents veterinarians in Northeastern and Central PA.

She’s also involved with the girl scouts and serves as director of Camp Mocanaquah, which hosts 120 girls scouts each summer.

And she’s a student pilot at the Wyoming Valley Airport, involved with NEPA’s Chapter of Women in Aviation International, which inspires young girls to explore the world of aviation.

“I want to live my life with purpose in some way. I’m not looking for recognition. I just want to make sure everything I do has purpose leave some sort of a legacy,” said Andrea.

A remarkable woman, making a remarkable difference in the lives of people and pets.