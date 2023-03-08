EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For Donna Nelson, helping others in her community is more than just a way to give back.

“I’m just doing what I want to do and serving in the way that I want to serve.”

A single mother of two boys, Donna saw firsthand the lack of support many women face while raising kids on their own.

“Mainly from my lived experience. It was something I was really familiar with as a single mom who worked and struggled a lot raising my boys.”

It’s why Donna started her non-profit, Adopt a Single Mom Project, in 2017.

The group is specifically designed for working mothers who fall into, what she calls, the ‘invisible gap’, lacking a meaningful support system and a financial safety net.

Their first idea was a Christmas gift drive for single mothers.

“It’s never the gifts that they say are the greatest part of the biggest impact from that. It’s always the being thought of and someone that notices them and sees the impact that they’re making as a single mom working.”

Since that drive, her non-profit has helped countless women in NEPA.

Now, each month, she organizes a “Mom’s Night Out” like the one at the Art Party Place in Mountain Top.

It allows single mothers to gather together, share their experiences, and learn from one another.

Tammy Satkowski, who nominated Donna, said “She has had this dream of hers that she put forth out into the community. And she gives all of her time. She sets time aside to help out.”

Tammy nominated Donna as a remarkable woman and says Donna goes above and beyond in everything she does.

“She just does so much for the community and so much for single moms.”

Not only does Donna help provide resources for these moms, but she’s also a role model; making a remarkable difference in their lives.

“I know we’re making a difference and we’re making an impact. But I focus so much on what’s to do yet,” said Donna.