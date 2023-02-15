MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU)— A nonprofit that serves several counties in our area held an event this evening to support single mothers.

“Adopt a Single Mom” held an event tonight at the art party place in Mountain Top,

the organization started in 2017 to create a program specifically for working single moms in the area, so they know they are not alone.

“As a single mom, I enjoy being part of this group we get together once a month we have dinners, and different projects the community gets involved in, it support and fellowship,” said Crystal Stashko from Peckville.

The women who attended got the chance to make a fun valentines day light-up craft.