PA live! (WBRE) — Kim Erickson, the winner of Eyewitness News’ Remarkable Women Contest, visited PA live! on Wednesday for the Remarkable Women show.

Kim was nominated for filling a dump truck with pennies for cancer research, raising thousands of dollars to fly World War II veterans to see their memorial in Washington D.C., and helping the Wayne County Historical Society.

Kim sits down with Chris, Rachel, and Kelly Byrne to talk more about what it means to be a remarkable woman.

As part of being the 2023 Eyewitness News Remarkable Woman, Kim selected the Wayne County Historical Society to receive $1,000 donation in the video below.

Congratulations Kim for being a remarkable woman!