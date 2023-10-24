Remarkable Women 2024

Remarkable Women of NEPA

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV, Eyewitness News wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our local community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.



WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out. In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their backgrounds and stories.



Please nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life.