Pocono Family YMCA wants the community to get “amped” up for fitness

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From fitness to nutrition and nearly everything in between, it’s an organization making a difference in its community.

The Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg is the cornerstone of the community.

It’s called “Amped”, an intermediate fitness program based on strengthening movements. It’s offered at Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg whose mission is achieving greater health and well-being for spirit, mind, and body.

It’s why Mike Riley enjoys working out here, “Staying fit is not only for physical but for mental well-being. I believe that if you feel good physically your mental awareness is improved and you feel better about yourself.”

Riley feels so strongly about the YMCA’s mission that he serves on its Board of Directors.

“It is a cornerstone of our community. We need the YMCA not only for its cause but its location and what it means to the Stroudsburg and greater Pocono community,” explained Riley.

Pocono Family YMCA offers a variety of programs centered on fitness and nutrition and just about everything in between according to Co-Director of Operations Erika Huber.

“We don’t turn anybody away based on their inability to pay. So, down here in the Poconos and the Stroudsburg community there are a lot of lower-income families that have the benefit of keeping healthy,” stated Huber.

Now, Huber and fellow Pocono Family YMCA Co-Director of Operations Steffanie Bush want to provide resources to address a disease that impacts 34 million Americans: diabetes.

“Diabetes is an ongoing problem. It’s affected my family personally. It’s affected lots of families personally so it’s definitely a topic we want to address,” said Bush.

“There are high numbers who are prediabetic in all ages from children all the way up through the senior population here,” said Huber.

A diabetes program at the Y has been in the planning stages for a couple of years but required additional funding to come to fruition.

In order for Pocono Family YMCA to address diabetes, it needs to have two staff members certified in diabetes prevention through the national “Y”. It comes with a cost, a cost that will be paid by the generosity of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser.

Adding onto the idea of “gym and swim”, Pocono Family YMCA plans to begin offering a diabetes prevention program in 2022.

“It’s just something that we want to touch on and be able to build off of and provide the education and the resources for our community members,” stated Bush.

Something that will become a reality thanks to a grant from Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser.

“We could not exist without foundations like the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser. We can better serve our community and our families through foundations like that and the diabetes prevention program is one of the ways we plan on doing that,” said Bush.

You can join Candice Kelly and Nick Toma for “Where Hope Meets Help”, this evening. It’s for the 2021 Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser. You can watch it streaming live here starting at 7:00 p.m.