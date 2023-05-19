ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship could not happen without the hard work of volunteers from our community, and those volunteers come from all sorts of backgrounds.

Luanna Andrews and Colleen O’Mara are former math teachers, retired after more than 30 years of work in the Rochester City School District. Now they find themselves helping out inside the merchandise tent at Oak Hill Country Club.

They say they signed about about a year ago. The two of them have also volunteered with the LPGA in the past.