HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.

The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35% with 15% still undecided.

The same poll shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with 51% support over Republican Mehmet Oz.

Public Opinion Strategies, which has an A- rating from polling analysts FiveThirtyEight, is the latest poll showing Shapiro with a double-digit lead over Mastriano.

Five of the most recent polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight have Shapiro with a lead ranging between 8-15 points. FiveThirtyEight has Shapiro favored to win the race with an 86% chance to win.

The poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters was conducted from August 7-10 with a margin of error of +/-4.0%.