MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Several members of former president Donald Trump’s administration will be appearing at a Lancaster County event that will also feature Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, according to a poster published by the event holders.

The “ReAwaken America Tour” will be in Manheim at Spooky Nook Sports for a two-day event on Oct. 21-22 discussing “The Great ReAwakening vs The Great Reset.”

The website says 3,000 tickets will be sold but did not list a price until users listed contact information. Other options on the website include how to get a COVID-19 vaccine exemption.

According to a poster published by organizers, those invited include Eric Trump, former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Former Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette shared in a campaign email that she will also be attending the event that shows dozens of invited speakers.

ReAwaken America was launched by Flynn, a former White House national security adviser, and Oklahoma entrepreneur Clay Clark a few months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Attendees and speakers still insist — against all evidence and dozens of court rulings — that Donald Trump rightfully won.

Since early last year, the ReAwaken America Tour has carried its message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people in 15 cities and towns. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that’s wrapped itself in God, patriotism, and politics and has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party.

Stone, who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress but subsequently pardoned by Trump, told reporters he asserted his Fifth Amendment right during a deposition with the Jan. 6 committee.

Lindell recently sued the Department of Justice and the FBI after agents seized his cellphone as part of an apparent investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell is the subject of a defamation lawsuit after he falsely accused a voting machine company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Mastriano has previously appeared at campaign events with former President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.

The Pennsylvania Governor election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, with Mastriano facing Democrat Josh Shapiro.