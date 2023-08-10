WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost back to school time and an area college is offering a brand new program to help ease the costs associated with higher education and ensure students’ success.

Back-to-college spending is slated to see a major increase, up to 20 billion since last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But, now Wilkes University in Wilkes-barre is easing the burden with a unique program starting this upcoming school year and it could mean considerable savings for students.

All is quiet now at the campus store at Wilkes University, but soon this store will be buzzing with students. Shelby Brazes is entering her senior year, majoring in criminology and psychology, and for the first time in her college career, Shelby’s textbooks are free.

“It’s so much easier, not only does it save me money. It saves me the hassle of trying to find the cheapest deal that I can. I didn’t have to stress about it over the summer, all I had to do was make sure I myself was ready to come to campus,” Shelby Brazes a senior at Wilkes University.

Wilkes University students no longer have to stretch their back-to-school dollars by comparing book prices, or shopping online thanks to the new program, “Colonels are Covered.” It covers the cost of textbooks and course materials for new and continuing undergraduate students.

“In partnership with Barnes and Noble, we’ve been able to find a way to cover the cost of textbooks. We will cover the cost of textbooks because if a student comes to class without a book, or chooses to not have a book, he or she needs over a semester, it’s really difficult to succeed,” said Dr. Greg Cant, President of Wilkes University.

After students choose their textbooks online, they then decide whether to have the books home delivered or picked up here at the campus store.

According to Wilkes, only three other schools in Pennsylvania and 80 nationally offer free textbooks.

For students like Shelby, the free book program means substantial savings.

“Last semester I spent about $300 but freshman year it was definitely more than that because I was taking my science gen- eds, so it was at least $200 a semester so it’s very helpful,” added Brazes.

“If you look at national averages students could be spending over a thousand a semester, it varies a bit depending on where you are a student,” stated Dr. Cant.

How is Wilkes covering the cost of these books? 28/22 News asked. “There’s is a cost, a substantial cost and we’ve built that into our budget so we’re covering the cost. We believe it helps students’ success, at the end of the day students succeed, they stay, they graduate, that’s the business we’re in, so for us, it’s an investment in students’ success,” Cant continued.

At the end of the semester, students can choose whether to purchase the books or return them.

The program starts this fall and spring semesters at Wilkes and not only covers all required print or digital textbooks, but lab manuals as well. Even if students change their minds about a class, drop the class, and register for a new class, those’ books will also be covered by Wilkes University where classes begin Monday, August 28.