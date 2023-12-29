EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Becoming a mom is a remarkable journey, but the flood of emotions that go along with childbirth can be overwhelming for some.

A look at postpartum blues and how to treat it, in this week’s Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

“They’re the love of my life,” said Alyssa Brobst, new mother, of Hanover Township.

31-year-old Alyssa Brobst of Hanover Township is a new mom to 3-year-old Amelia and 16-month-old Eleanor. She felt a deep, overwhelming love for her daughters from the moment she saw their ultrasounds.

“I just instantly fell in love with this little tiny dot,” Brobst added.

But soon after giving birth, Alyssa went through a deep depression.

“I had deep mood swings right after giving birth. There would be moments I would be crying for no reason..my husband was like I don’t know how to help you and I was just like be here for me just hold me ya know. Just the transition of having a life full of freedom to being a stay-at-home mom and trying to figure out how to be a mom, it was tough,” Brobst explained.

Alyssa is not alone. 85 percent of new mothers will experience postpartum blues. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, after childbirth the levels of hormones in a woman’s body quickly drop, leading to chemical changes in her brain that may trigger severe mood swings. For Alyssa, becoming a new mother also sparked feelings of anxiety and guilt.

“And there’s moments, am I being a good enough mom, especially having babies back to back. I felt like I was gipping my firstborn by having babies so close together,” Brobst continued.

Alyssa’s mood swings subsided after a couple of weeks. She says help from her family and joining a support group made a huge difference. She was also grateful to be able to discuss her symptoms in-depth with her doctor at PAK Pediatrics during scheduled visits.

At PAK Pediatrics new mom appointments are an hour in length and include everything from new baby assessments to in-depth conversations with the new mother and her partner.

“We can do everything from medical exam for baby then we spend most of the time if mom is breastfeeding assessing baby at the breast, working with pump, talking about questions and concerns they have as new parents, it’s a wonderful service,” said Dr. Liz Kosmetatos a Lactation Specialist at PAK Pediatrics.

The most important thing to know about postpartum mood disorders is that they are highly treatable and not something a new mother needs to feel ashamed about.