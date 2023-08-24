EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost back to school time for many teens and adolescents and here with tips on how to help ensure your kids get off to a good start.

The first day of school can be stressful for kids, but there are ways to help make the transition from vacation vibe to school mode go smoothly everything from pointing out the positive aspects to starting school to adjusting their sleep and wake schedule.

Things girls we talked to are already mastering.

As summer winds down, business at stores picks up with back-to-school shoppers stocking up on school supplies, everything from folders to notebooks to markers are in high demand.

Moorea and Antonella Zultewicz of Clarks Summit head back to class after Labor Day, but they’re already prepared for their first day.

“I went shopping early for back to school before all the stuff was gone. I’m trying to read all my books more and work on projects so I’m prepared to start,” says Moorea.

“I love seeing my friends at school, in summer you don’t get to see them every day. I think I’m ready it’s time to go back, it’s time,” added Antonella.

When that time comes, Antonella, a sophomore at Scranton Prep admits she gets anxious. Moorea is looking forward to her final year of middle school.

“I’m hoping I have a few friends in my class and I do well this year,” said Moorea.

“It’s the workload. I do nothing during the day I don’t have homework, I don’t have to study, and it’s hard at prep, so it’s gonna be a lot to handle. Two languages this year, labs for science, it’s a lot to handle I take school very seriously, it’s gonna be hard to get into the gist of things,” explained Antonella.

Getting into the gist of school means adjusting sleep and wake schedules Dr. Anne Marie Morse of Geisinger says sleep is the keystone for an optimal day.

“When we’re compromising on sleep or even compromising on how well we feel during the day we are subjecting ourselves to low academic performance, increased risk for poor judgment, more likely to experience mood disturbances like depression anxiety and OCD,” added Dr. Morse.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends kids 12 and under get 9 to 12 hours of sleep nightly, while teens should aim for 8 to 10 hours per day.

“It’s really important to have a lot of space in a backpack because you’re not only carrying school supplies but books you get from school all day,” Antonella.

With back to school almost here, investing in a spacious backpack is also key one that has padded straps and a padded backside, to not only protect your back and shoulders but your laptop as well.