EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many caffeinated drinks on the market, but one that’s targeting kids has come under investigation by the FDA.

The Food and Drug Administration has been asked to investigate Prime Energy.

It’s a popular energy drink that reportedly has 200 mg of caffeine in 12 ounces, the equivalent of six cans of soda or two cans of Red Bull.

Caffeine is an addictive pharmaceutical, and an area pediatrician is sounding the alarm on its adverse effects everything from low academic performance to mounting medical issues.

Prime Energy drinks have become the rage among teens and tweens this summer. It was launched in 2022 on YouTube by social media influencers Logan Paul and Ksi, and since then has come under scrutiny for its caffeine content.

Each can of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine that’s the same amount in six cans of Coca-Cola.

“There is this call to action for the FDA to weigh in on this. At the end of the day, caffeine is a pharmaceutical. It’s a drug we want to make sure we’re not exposing people to unnecessarily, it’s something they can experience adverse reactions to,” said Dr. Anne Marie Morse a pediatrician at Geisinger.

“We see increased heart rate, they become jittery, increased blood pressure, increase in appetite, and it could negatively impact their ability to sleep,” answered Dr. Morse.

That’s not all. Long-term effects could lead to cardiovascular problems, hypertension, plus mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

“Kids commonly will consume caffeinated drinks before a game or sporting event to get a boost of energy. that’s why it’s important for kids to practice moderation, and be mindful of the consequences,” explained Dr. Morse.

“If you’re a kid looking to play a 7:00 p.m. baseball game and you reach for Prime or another caffeine beverage be prepared you’re not gonna be able to sleep that night, that’s going to keep you awake so really be mindful of trying to understand what that strategic balance is,” continued Dr. Morse.

Even though there is a variety of energy drinks on the market, kids can avoid the temptation of stimulants by getting adequate sleep and proper nutrition.

“Making sure we’re getting the right sleep, making sure we’re getting nutrients, making sure we’re drinking well. Many people mistake a lack of energy or not feeling optimal, it’s really that they need fluids, they need to hydrate themselves,” says Dr. Morse.

Kids 12-18 should limit their caffeine intake to 100 milligrams per day and should drink at least six to eight cups of water daily.

If your child does consume caffeinated drinks, you should talk to your pediatrician if your child is experiencing frequent headaches, unexplained weight loss, a racing heart, or if he or she is feeling faint or dizzy.