EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The SAT test is changing from paper and pencil to fully digital.

What does that mean for students planning to take the college entrance exam? For 18-year-old Jackson Wentz, a senior at Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit, taking the SAT test meant a lesson in time management.

“Timing was always my issue. The first time I took it SAT, I got a 1290, and I wasn’t happy with that. I felt like I could do better, a lot better,” said Wentz.

Jackson did do a lot better on his SAT the second time around.

“I got a 1460 which still wasn’t bad. I ran out of time again in the English section, so I thought I do better.” continued Wentz.

As they say, 3rd time’s a charm.

“I took it a 3rd time and I took a couple more sessions with the English teacher, and I got a 1560 and a perfect 800 in English,” explained Wentz.

“So how did that make you feel?” asked 28/22 News reporter Paola. “I saw it and jumped out of my chair I was so ecstatic. I was really excited,” answered Wentz.

Jackson says preparing for the SAT was very time-consuming, and admits he wouldn’t have done so well without the help he received from his SAT tutors.

“I’m really proud of him,” said Seton.

Chris Seton of C and G Tutoring was Jackson’s Math tutor. When Jackson took the SAT this past summer, it was a pencil and paper test, but starting in the spring of 2024, the SAT is going fully digital.

“You can borrow a computer from a testing center or bring your own device. you can download the Blue Book app from College Board, that’s the secure testing app on your device,” added Seton.

The new digital SAT will be reduced to two hours and 14 minutes and will be composed of two modules rather than three.

A combined Reading and Writing module, and a Math module. The biggest difference? The test is two-stage-adaptive, and no two kids will get the same test.

“If you do poorly on the first module you’ll get an easier module for the second module, meaning you won’t get harder or difficult questions so your score will get capped at 600 instead of 800- so if you do well on the first module you get an advanced module for second module and you’re able to go for that 800,” Seton explained.

Another change, the Writing and Language modules will be shorter and a calculator can be used for the entire Math portion. Seton stresses preparation is the key to doing well.

“In order to be successful you have to be extremely disciplined and practice, practice, practice,” says Seton.

As for Jackson, he is hoping he’ll be able to get into the school of his choice, Emory University, thanks in part to his SAT score.

Scoring on the SAT will remain on the same 1600 scale, and it will be administered exclusively at schools or testing centers. Students will receive their scores after a few days of taking the test.