EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is a popular time to travel for many families but, it can get stressful, especially with kids in tow.

83% of Americans plan to travel by the end of 2023, and that means airports can get hectic but, making a few strategic choices before you leave home can help make your holidays merry and bright.

The most wonderful time of year can turn into the most stressful time of year while traveling, but planning ahead can alleviate some headaches. aaa says flexibility is key.

“When you’re planning your vacation for the holidays, you want to pick days people aren’t traveling. You may find a better price if you fly on Christmas Eve evening or Christmas day, then you would if you travel on the 23 or 26,” said Crystal Chiricos AAA Travel Agent.

No matter when you fly, there’s almost always that risk of weather delays, potential staff storage, and even the occasional mechanical issues that’s why AAA encourages travelers to pack their patience.

“There’s always going to be problems with airlines because there’s none of it we can control,” added Chiricos.

“I always tell everybody in carry-on bags to have snacks. If you have little ones that your traveling with, make sure you have entertainment. If it’s just you and your significant other, pack a deck of cards you can play a game of uno while sitting and waiting for time to go by,” explained Chiricos.

If you must check a bag, remember to toss an air tag in your luggage so you can keep a virtual eye on its journey. If kids are in tow, a compact stroller that fits in an oversized bin, and a kids’ travel backpack can be helpful, plus, aaa says you’ll want to consider investing in trip insurance.

“If something happens where you have to cancel trip cancellation insurance is great for that. a lot of people don’t realize trip insurance is not just for cancellation. If your luggage is lost or your trip is delayed, if you get hurt on your trip, all those coverages are for that it’s never too late to purchase that insurance either,” continued Chiricos.

News when it comes to holiday gifts, consider shipping them rather than stuffing them in your luggage. It will not only be easier, and cheaper in some cases, but will ensure your gifts arrive in good condition.

If you’re not checking a bag, be sure to follow the 3-1-1 rule that’s a quart-size bag of liquids, and creams that are limited to 3.4-ounce containers or less.

Other ways to find cheap flights in December is to not only be flexible with dates and times but consider using alternate airports too.

You can also use frequent flier miles or credit card points to purchase tickets.

If you’re thinking about planning a trip in the new year, beginning in January, Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Orlando from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

If you do plan to travel overseas, passports are required and take four to eight weeks sometimes up to 12 weeks to process your application.