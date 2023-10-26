PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo ahead of another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

The Greater Scranton YMCA wants to provide early childhood education opportunities by expanding its classroom space and adding more teachers, but first, it needs to raise $1 million to accomplish that goal.

Construction is slated to start in January 2024, and the hope is that the early childhood classrooms will open by May 1, but they still need donations.

Visit GreaterScrantonYMCA.org/donate to support the project.

Make sure to watch Paola’s Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com with playbook suggestions.