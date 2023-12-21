PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

Once a year, the Shoe Box Project at the Saint Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen in Scranton transforms its dining room on Penn Avenue into am assembly line, filling shoe boxes with donated toiletries ranging from soap, to shampoo, to socks.

The Shoe Box Project has been taking place annually for the past 37 years, but came to a halt during COVID.

175 boxes are filled and wrapped, then distributed to people who come to the soup kitchen on Christmas Morning.

Paola lists some benefits of volunteering, including gaining new skills, making new friends, physical and mental health, giving something back, confidence, and teamwork.

