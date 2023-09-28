PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

The SAT is changing. The traditionally pen and paper test is going fully digital; the time will be reduced to two hours and 14 minutes, and it will be composed of two modules rather than three: One for reading and writing and one for math.

Now, no two kids will take the same test.

Computers will be provided at testing centers for any student who doesn’t have one.

