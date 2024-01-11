PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

For high school students torn between college and the military, the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC program, can help people do both at once.

ROTC trains college students for future service in the military while simultaneously earning a college degree.

Paola discusses Ryan Lally, a cadet in the Royal Warrior Battalion ROTC Program at the University of Scranton. Lally applied to the program as a junior in high school and was awarded a full academic scholarship plus room and board.

To be eligible for the ROTC scholarship, students must meet GPA requirements and SAT/ACT scores and be a US citizen between the ages of 17 and 26.

Paola's Parenting Playbook