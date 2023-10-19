PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Even though October showers might not bring November flowers, you can still have Fall fun with your kids this season.

Roba’s Family Farms in North Abington Township is an annual destination for many families (and good reason!). They have 30 attractions and a dozen food stands, bringing in tens of thousands of families.

Roba’s is open rain or shine, so no matter what Josh Hodell predicts, you can still have a great time.

Paola also lists some other Fall activity ideas, such as leaf painting, making caramel apples, carving or painting a pumpkin, baking an apple pie, and watching a Halloween-y film.

