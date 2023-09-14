PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

This week, Paola talks about how postpartum blues.

85% of mothers experience some form of “baby blues,” so PAK Pediatrics, a NEPA-based pediatric group, has been working to combat postpartum issues.

PAK Pediatrics’ new mom appointments last for about an hour and include everything from new baby assessments to in-depth conversations with both the mother and her partner.

