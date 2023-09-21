PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

The FDA recently approved the new COVID MRNA Vaccine, and it’s now available at doctor’s offices. Despite this, many parents are hesitant to get the vaccine for their kids.

PAK Pediatrics’ Dr. Alvaro Reymunde assures those parents that the vaccine is safe. This vaccine is not a booster but an updated vaccine manufactured to fight the new strain of COVID. It is available for anyone 6 months or older.

Dr. Reymunde recommends the shot for babies and kids with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic health issues, and heart disease. Dr. Reymunde is happy to talk to any parent with concerns about the vaccine.

As a reminder, COVID symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

