Paola talks about the NEPA Youth Shelter on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, a teen center for low-income students in Scranton.

The center offers games, actives, an art room, a recording studio, a pool table, air hockey, a PS4, a Tik Tok area, and plenty other fun things for the kids to do.

Everyone is welcome at the NEPA Youth Shelter, which is open weekdays from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

