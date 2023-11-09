PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

Social media plays a big role in many teenagers’ lives, with over 95% of kids between the ages of 13 and 17 using social media, but it may also lead to an increase in teen mental health issues.

Social can impact teen’s sleep, expose them to bullying, skew their standards of beauty, and subject them to distraction and peer pressure.

Paola lists some tips to limit screen time:

No screens during meals

Discourage screen use in the car

Plan family fun nights

Learn to accept boredum

Model responsible usage

