PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola's Parenting Playbook Preview.

The University of Scranton’s new Leahy Medical Clinic is about to reopen after closing its doors to the public during the pandemic. The clinic works to provide free healthcare to the uninsured and teaches undergrad medical students.

The University of Scranton works with the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to make the student-run, non-emergency clinic possible.

The clinic contains four exam rooms, space for physical therapy, occupational therapy, a pharmacy, and a low-vision center.

The clinic doesn’t take walk-ins, so you’ll need to schedule an appointment. You can do so by calling 570-941-6112.

