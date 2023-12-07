PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

This week, Paola discusses holiday travel.

If you’re planning on flying over the Christmas holiday, AAA says flexibility is key. Be willing to compromise on the day of your flight if you can find a better price on another day.

Make sure to pack a carry-on, and follow the 3-1-1 Rule: A quart-sized bag of creams, liquids, and aerosols that’s limited to 3.4 ounces or less.

If you have to check a bag, make sure to mark it with an air tag on your luggage to keep a virtual eye on its journey. AAA recommends investing in trip insurance.

Finally, consider shipping holiday gifts rather than packing them.

