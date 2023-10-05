PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola recently toured the Wright Center’s medical clinic on wheels, the Driving Better Health Van.

The van drives into local communities to better serve patients with its state-of-the-art mobile medical technology and talented team of clinicians, making it easier than ever to schedule visits and vaccinations.

The Driving Better Health Van will be at the Hazleton Area School District Administration Building on October 17 and 25 from 10:00 a.m. or 4:00 p.m. Call 570-230-0019 to schedule appointments.

The Driving Better Health Van will be at the Hazleton Area School District Administration Building on October 17 and 25 from 10:00 a.m. or 4:00 p.m. Call 570-230-0019 to schedule appointments.