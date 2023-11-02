PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

Girls on the Run is a national non-profit organization that helps middle school girls learn social and emotional skills by introducing them to running.

Exercise helps formative young brains remember the information, as the course addresses important issues like bullying, peer pressure, low self-esteem, and body image.

The ten-week program at Abington Heights Middle school will end on November 18 with a 5K at Keystone College.

