PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another preview of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about Garden of Cedar, a brand new community garden that’s addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating.

Paola explains how Garden of Cedar is supplying meals to kids and fresh produce to families in need.

Paola also talks about the connection between Garden of Cedar and the Hunger Free Summer Initiative, which has now collected over 7,000 pounds of food for children in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Be sure to watch Paola's Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com with your topic ideas.