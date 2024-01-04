PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel host this week’s Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

Etiquette is always important, so Penn State Scranton recently hosted an interactive lesson on proper etiquette for students who are about to head out to college.

At the event, around 50 students learned to the dos and don’ts of good manners from etiquette expert Mike True.

True taught the students how to give a firm handshake, how to speak up in conversations, and how to use proper etiquette when dining.

This helps students feel more comfortable in social settings, and how to benefit from interactions with others.

