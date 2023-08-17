PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo ahead of another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about Prime Energy drinks, which have become very popular among teens and tweens this summer.

Prime, which was launched in 2022 on YouTube by social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI, has since raised some eyebrows due to its caffeine content. Prime cans contain 200 milligrams of caffeine, the same as six cans of Coco-Cola.

Paola warns parents about the risks of too much caffeine consumption, including increased heart rate, jitters, increased blood pressure, increased apatite, and insomnia.

Paola also lists some long term effects, including cardiovascular problems, hypertension, and mental health struggles.

Remember, kids ages 12 to 18 should only intake up to 100 milligrams of caffeine per day, and should drink 6 to 8 cups of water daily.

