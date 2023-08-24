PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola gives some advice on returning to school.

She talks about how much sleep kids need when returning to school, and why students should work on adjusting their sleep schedules.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, kids 12 and under should receive 9 to 12 hours of sleep a night, while teens should shoot for 8 to 10 hours a day. They also recommend taking shorter naps, no more than 20 minutes.

Paola also explains how you can save on school supplies this year, and describes some cool supplies that were sent to her.

