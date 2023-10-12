PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

A school in Scranton has started a new program to get students started in a career as a Dental Assistant. All you need is a high school diploma or a GED!

The Dentil Assistant Program from Scranton’s Fortis Institute is less than a year long, and combines online and classroom instruction with hands-on lessons like how to make impressions and mouth guards in the lab.

Classes begin on November 13. For more information, visit Fortis’s website or call 570-558-1818.

