EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Becoming a mother is a remarkable journey, but the flood of emotions that go along with childbirth can be overwhelming for some women.

They say motherhood is bliss, but not for everyone.

85% of mothers experience postpartum blues. While some new moms may not realize that things are not going as well as they should be following childbirth, a local pediatric group aims to combat the ‘baby blues’ with its unique service, increased awareness, and ample resources just for moms.

“They’re the love of my life,” said Alyssa Brobost a new mom from Hanover Township.

31-year-old Alyssa Brobst of Hanover Township is a new mom to three-month-old Amelia and 16-month-old Eleanor.

She felt a deep, overwhelming love for her daughters from the moment she saw their ultrasounds.

“I just instantly fell in love with this little tiny dot,” added Brobst.

But soon after giving birth, Alyssa went through a deep depression.

“I had deep mood swings right after giving birth. There would be moments when I would be crying for no reason. My husband was like I don’t know how to help you and I was just like be here for me just hold me ya know. Just the transition of having a life full of freedom to being a stay-at-home mom and trying to figure out how to be a mom, it was tough,” explained Brobst.

Alyssa is not alone. 85% of new mothers will experience postpartum blues. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, after childbirth the levels of hormones in a woman’s body quickly drop, leading to chemical changes in her brain that may trigger severe mood swings. For Alyssa, becoming a new mother also sparked feelings of anxiety and guilt.

“There are moments when am I a good enough mom especially having babies back to back. I felt like I was gipping my firstborn by having babies so close together,” says Brobst.

Alyssa’s mood swings subsided after a couple of weeks. She says help from her family and joining a support group made a huge difference. She was also grateful to be able to discuss her symptoms in-depth with her doctor at Pak Pediatrics during scheduled visits.

Here at Pak Pediatrics, new mom appointments are an hour in length and include everything from new baby assessments to in-depth conversations with the new mother and her partner.

It’s a service that Dr. Liz Kosmetatos feels privileged to provide.

“We can do everything from medical exam for baby then we spend most of the time if mom is breastfeeding assessing baby at the breast, working with pump, talking about questions and concerns they have as new parents, it’s a wonderful service,” said Dr. Liz.

The most important thing to know about postpartum mood disorders is that they are highly treatable and not something a new mother needs to feel ashamed about.

If the symptoms persist after a couple of weeks post-delivery, that’s considered postpartum depression, and follow-up care with a mental health specialist is usually recommended.

If you’re a new mom and you feel overwhelmed or are experiencing intense mood swings reach out to your provider.

You can also turn to social media like Facebook for a variety of support groups.

For more information about postpartum depression, you can access Pak Pediatrics blog posts.