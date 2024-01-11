EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For high school students torn between going to college and joining the military, one option is to do both.

Reserve officers’ training corps also known as ‘ROTC’ trains college students for future service in the military while simultaneously earning a college degree.

Students can apply for an ROTC scholarship in high school and if they qualify, receive four years of funding while registered in the program.

ROTC is offered at colleges in our area, and 28/22 News talked to one student who is looking forward to graduating from the program this spring.

Ryan Lally is a cadet in the Royal Warrior Battalion ROTC program at the University of Scranton.

The 21-year-old from the Garden State had an interest in the military from a young age.

“I saw a video in the fifth grade on career day and I decided that’s what I wanted to do, and ever since then I was eager to join the military,” said Lally.

When Lally was a junior in high school he applied to the ROTC program at the University of Scranton and was awarded a full academic scholarship. In addition to having tuition, plus room and board covered, lally also received a $420 monthly living stipend and a $1200 book allowance each semester.

“It was a great opportunity, I come from a big family I’m one of five kids so paying for college would have been difficult,” added Lally.

Lally graduates this spring with a degree in cybercrime and homeland security with a minor in leadership. upon graduation, he will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and has plans to work in cyber security.

“When I graduate, I have assessed into active duty component and I will serve as a cyber officer in the United States cyber command down at Fort Eisenhower Georgia, I’ll be there for my following training after college and then I’ll serve a five-year military obligation,” explained Lally.

To be eligible for an ROTC scholarship, students must meet GPA requirements and SAT and ACT scores, plus be a U.S. citizen between the ages of 17 and 26, according to the University of Scranton. As an ROTC student, physical exercise is mandatory three times a week and military science courses are taken alongside regular college classes.

Once a week the ROTC cadets take a military leadership course right here inside this classroom. They learn things like land navigation, different leadership styles and what attributes a military leader should have.

“It’s about seven hours a week in uniform that you have to be in class or be in pt’s down Fitzpatrick field working out together but other than that it doesn’t take up that much time,” continued Lally.

ROTC students from the University of Scranton are led by the values of the US Army: loyalty, duty, respect, and selfless service. It’s those principles that will continue to guide Lally as he begins his military career in the U.S. Army a path that cadet Ryan Lally is grateful for taking.

The ROTC program is headquartered at the University of Scranton, but classes are also held at ten colleges and universities in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The following colleges and universities with an ROTC program in NEPA:

King’s College

East Stroudsburg University

Marywood University

Misericordia University

Wilkes University

Keystone College

Lackawanna College

Penn State University commuter campuses.

The national scholarship application opens in the summer after junior year of high school.